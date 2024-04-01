Lewis Williams, 22, is accused of being the owner/person in charge of a dog which caused injury after being dangerously out of control in Ebbw Vale.

The prosecution claims he hurt a boy on Emlyn Avenue on July 8 last year.

Williams did not enter a plea after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS: Gwent Police officer accused of asking woman sexually inappropriate questions

His case was adjourned.

The defendant, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was granted unconditional bail.