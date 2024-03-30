PHOTOS have emerged of a road in Caerphilly that was battered by this week's stormy weather.
New photos have come to light following Thursday's. Areas of Gwent experienced all of the seasons: sun, showers, storms, snow and also shocks.
Tess Bowles took photos of a wrecked road and storm damage in Pontywaun, Caerphilly.
Ms Bowles confirmed that the council were "dealing with it".
She added that the road "didn't seem closed".
David Watts captured the moment a lightning bolt hit Chartist Tower in Newport.
WATCH: Chartist Tower in Newport hit by lightning in storm
The South Wales Argus team felt the shake of the bolt as computers switched off due to the electric shock. Heavy rain was seen and heard.
The historic tower, which was built in 1966, is also home to the Mercure Newport hotel.
