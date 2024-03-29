This once-in-a-lifetime explosion is set to take place in the T Coronae Borealis system, some 3,000 lightyears away, and will create an outburst so bright it should be visible to the naked eye giving it the appearance of a new star shining brightly in the night sky.

The 'new star' is set to be visible for several days, according to astronomers, before fading away and not being seen again for another 80 years.

Dr Daniel Brown, an associate professor in astronomy at Nottingham Trent University, said this type of celestial event is called a nova, where a star’s brightness increases rapidly.

A 'new star' is set to be visible to the naked eye in the UK for several days during 2024 before fading and not being seen for another 80 years. (Image: Nasa Goddard Space Flight Centre/PA)

When to see the once-in-a-lifetime 'new star' in UK skies

Professor Brown said it was not easy to predict when exactly this event would occur but it could take place any time between now and September this year.

He said: “We are in for a treat, being granted a so-called new star in the skies.

“T Coronae Borealis is actually not a single star but a binary, so two stars orbiting each other.

“What makes this pair so special is that every so often it increases its brightness immensely to become easily visible to us.”

He explained the bigger star in the pair is a white dwarf, which “can pack roughly the same mass as our Sun in a volume as large as Earth”.

Its companion, an ageing red giant, has expanded and is steadily dumping its material on to the white dwarf.

Professor Brown added: “Every 80 years or so it (the white dwarf) gathers enough material so that it ignites in a thermonuclear explosion, boosting its brightness incredibly.

“For T Coronae Borealis, the time is up for another such explosion, taking its brightness from 11mag – just about visible with binoculars in a dark sky – to a whopping 2mag – comparable to the stars in the Plough and easy to spot with the naked eye, in even light polluted skies.”

Following the outburst, T Coronae Borealis will be become the brightest star in the constellation of Corona Borealis before gradually dimming after several days.

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime 'new star'





Professor Brown said the constellation can be seen in the UK, currently rising just after sunset in the North East.

See how you can catch a glimpse of the 'new star' as the experts explain where to look in the night sky. (Image: PA)

He said: “It will be visible at its highest altitude in the South at 65 degrees above the horizon just after 3am, making observing easy.

“As we progress through spring, it will rise earlier and reach its highest altitude earlier as well.

“So we are in luck, as we approach the best time of the year to observe it.”

Professor Brown said the Corona Borealis constellation can be spotted by following the Plough’s handle in a curve down towards the star Arcturus, the brightest star in the constellation of Bootes.

He said: “This constellation is shaped like a kite with Arcturus at the bottom.

“Having spotted Bootes, Corona Borealis is the U-shape arc to the left of the kite.”

For those wanting to follow the brightening of T Coronae Borealis, Professor Brown advised using binoculars to become familiar with the region and the stars in Corona Borealis.

He said: “As the outbreak starts, you can start to compare its brightness against the other stars and, thereby, follow the outbreak yourself without needing any fancy cameras.”