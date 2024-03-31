If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Shannon, female, nine years old, German Shepherd Dog. Shannon has come from a breeder and never had her very own family. Shannon is a shy girl who hides away from the hustle and bustle of kennel life. She will need lots of love and reassurance. She will need a kind resident dog as living in a home will be very new to her.

Muffin, female, four years old, Springer Spaniel. Muffin is a sweet girl who is initially a little shy. She has come from a breeder. Muffin is a beginner on the lead and doing well. She would love an active home that can give her lots of enrichment, exercise and attention. Muffin will need a kind resident dog that is happy to share their home and humans with her.

Pearl, female, seven years old, Collie cross. Pearl has come from a home with her brother Benny as their owner could no longer care for them so Pearl and Benny are looking for a home together. Pearl walks well on a lead and loves to go out on strolls. She may need a little help remembering her house training after being in kennels but she cannot wait to be back in the comforts of a loving home.

Benny, male, seven years old, Collie cross. Benny has come from a home with his sister Pearl through no fault on their own and cannot wait to be back in a loving home together again. He walks well on a lead and enjoys going out. Benny is great with people and can live with older children. He may need a little help remembering his house training after being in kennels.

Floyd, male, two years old, Old English Sheepdog. Floyd is a delightful boy full of love and happiness. He is very affectionate and will give you lots of love from the second you arrive until you leave. He gets on well with other dogs and can live with a resident dog that is happy with an energetic young boy. Floyd can also be the only dog in the home. Floyd can live with older dog savvy children who are used to gentle giants and don’t mind a large dog that could jump up.