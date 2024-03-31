Result Plan, a tailored diet delivery service which delivers healthy food meal plans for weight loss, has been awarded a low food hygiene rating of 1* by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The agency paid a visit to the delivery service on Thursday, February 21, 2024. After inspection, it was given the second lowest possible hygiene rating.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building in Newport were given a score of 'very good'. This relates to the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

The second lowest possible hygiene rating was given to the healthy food delivery service in Newport (Image: Food Standards Agency)

However the delivery service lost marks on hygienic food handling which includes the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, which was deemed as needing 'necessary improvement'.

Result Plan was also told that 'major improvement is necessary' when it comes to management of food safety. This relates to the checks that are in place which make sure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

As well as this, the service needed to evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

A spokesperson for Result Plan has said: "We are absolutely devastated with the hygiene rating as the condition and cleanliness of our kitchen is at a very high standard. We have always ensured a high standard within our business as it's a small family run business.

"We had employed a new chef to help whose job role included keeping the paperwork up to date and on the day of the visit unfortunately this had not been updated.

"As we take food hygiene extremely serious this chef is no longer employed by us.

"We have immediately updated all of our records and re-applied for a re-visit as soon as possible.

"After speaking to the environmental health officer the revisit is due to be this week or next. Again we are extremely saddened by this rating as this is not what we stand for."

Background information on UK food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings are a vital component of ensuring the safety and quality of food establishments in the United Kingdom.

These ratings, prominently displayed in windows and available online, provide consumers with essential information about the hygiene standards of restaurants, cafes, and canteens across the country.

In the UK, food hygiene ratings are determined through rigorous inspections conducted by local authorities.

Trained food safety officers visit establishments unannounced, evaluating various aspects such as food handling, cleanliness, and management practices.

Based on their findings, establishments are assigned a rating ranging from 0 (in need of urgent improvement) to 5 (very good).

These ratings hold significant importance for consumers.

They enable individuals to make informed decisions when choosing where to dine, ensuring they select establishments that adhere to high standards of hygiene.

A higher rating indicates that the establishment has demonstrated excellent practices in areas such as food preparation, storage, and cleanliness, reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses and promoting public health.