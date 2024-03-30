The unassuming, single track tarmac road may seem unremarkable but it could be a canny buy for an investor.

Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions is selling the access road at Cwm Lane, Rogerstone, with a £0 reserve.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The lane gives access to eight to ten residences together with agricultural fields and a water pumping station belonging to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water.

"We are informed that the vendors received a one off payment of £600 from Welsh Water for the grant of access over the land in 2023 to adjoining land which they were investigating for possible future works.

"The vendor has also informed us that the agricultural land adjoining the road is being promoted for development in the Local Development Plan. The road may present an opportunity to afford cycle and or pedestrian access to Cwm Lane, if successful, subject to planning.

"The lane is located to the east of Cwm Lane in the village of Rogerstone which lies within approximately three miles to the west of Newport City and one mile from junction 27 of the M4.

"The lane has a nil reserve as it can be hard to value a stretch of road. We'll just have to see how much interest is generated and what the lot achieves when it goes to auction."

The road with potential, along with some eighty other lots, is being offered online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, April 9 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 11.