AN HISTORIC cottage with bags of space and panoramic views of the Monmouthshire countryside is on the market, boasting woodlands, a pond and a whopping 35 acres of land.
The charming 4-bed cottage called Cae Graig on the border of Monmouthshire and Herefordshire, dates back to the 1800s and is full of light and warmth for future residents to create lifelong happy memories.
The house, based in a town called Newcastle, comes with a range of colourful features.
This includes two reception rooms, a country kitchen and dining space, separate utility and even an extra store room (currently being used as a gym).
The wooden units in the kitchen have even been painted a heritage green as a nod to the past.
Features of the house include exposed ceiling beams and stone wall, a log burner nestled into the original fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Upstairs, there are four spacious double bedrooms. Two bathrooms will make family mornings before work and school even easier.
The wooden theme seamlessly connects each room in the house, to give it a calming vibe that's right on trend.
All of this makes the cottage a perfect choice for busy families that would like a quiet escape to the country.
The cottage is the ideal location for large social gatherings with pockets of space for some peace and quiet.
Outside, the gardens provide a choice of patios for a morning cup of coffee as you enjoy the panoramic views towards the valley to Grosmont and Garway Hill.
The property comes with an orchard and plenty of space in the form of stables, a summerhouse and two barns for horses, chickens and livestock.
When residents want to get back to the hustle-and-bustle of a charming town, Monmouth is just a short drive away to provide a welcome break and the schools in town are praised as some of the best in the country.
The four-bed property, Cae Graig, is on Rightmove for £1.3 million.
