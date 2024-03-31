The charming 4-bed cottage called Cae Graig on the border of Monmouthshire and Herefordshire, dates back to the 1800s and is full of light and warmth for future residents to create lifelong happy memories.

The house, based in a town called Newcastle, comes with a range of colourful features.

Cae Graig (Image: Rightmove)

This includes two reception rooms, a country kitchen and dining space, separate utility and even an extra store room (currently being used as a gym).

The wooden units in the kitchen have even been painted a heritage green as a nod to the past.

Kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

One of the two reception rooms (Image: Rightmove)

Features of the house include exposed ceiling beams and stone wall, a log burner nestled into the original fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Upstairs, there are four spacious double bedrooms. Two bathrooms will make family mornings before work and school even easier.

One of the bedrooms, with exposed wooden beam detailing that runs through the house (Image: Rightmove)

Master bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

The wooden theme seamlessly connects each room in the house, to give it a calming vibe that's right on trend.

All of this makes the cottage a perfect choice for busy families that would like a quiet escape to the country.

Quiet spot for reading or escaping the noise (Image: Rightmove)

Panoramic views of the rolling hills between Monmouthshire and Herefordshire (Image: Rightmove)

The cottage is the ideal location for large social gatherings with pockets of space for some peace and quiet.

Outside, the gardens provide a choice of patios for a morning cup of coffee as you enjoy the panoramic views towards the valley to Grosmont and Garway Hill.

Patio (Image: Rightmove)

The cottage from another entrance (Image: Rightmove)

The property comes with an orchard and plenty of space in the form of stables, a summerhouse and two barns for horses, chickens and livestock.

When residents want to get back to the hustle-and-bustle of a charming town, Monmouth is just a short drive away to provide a welcome break and the schools in town are praised as some of the best in the country.

Cae Graig aerial view (Image: Rightmove)

Cae Graig cottage (Image: Rightmove)

The four-bed property, Cae Graig, is on Rightmove for £1.3 million.