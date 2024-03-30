No one yet knows exactly what is coming out of Ty Llywd quarry near Ynysddu. What we do know is the quarry was previously used by USA corporate giants Monsanto as a site to store chemical waste.

It is feared the waste, believe to be stored in steel drum barrels that have gone past their lifespan, are now leaking.

Councillor Janine Reed of the Ynysddu ward is one of the people fighting to have the quarry cleaned up.

In her latest correspondence with the Argus, Cllr Reed, who is at the site nearly every week, said it "stank".

She said she despairs at what she described as the council’s lack of response to the incident.

Cllr Reed claims Caerphilly Council has backed out of six weekly meetings to update on the progress tackling the issues and she even suggested councillors are opting going on holiday over addressing what could be a public health disaster.

Cllr Reed told the Argus: “When I went up there today (March 22) it stank.

“The council told us back in October we would have six weekly meetings; we had one in October, one in January and the next one is scheduled for April 22.

“I just despair because people are walking past there and they have to endure this and the council are just like ‘whatever’. This is people’s health you are dealing with.”

Cllr Janine Reed says water is still gushing from the quarry down the mountainside (Image: Supplied)

Work at Ty Llwyd quarry back last winter (Image: Newsquest)

Caerphilly Council has hit back saying they are doing lots of work monitoring and sampling the site, in addition to working closely with consultants to come up with a range of options for the future.

They said this is a complex matter that requires data gathering over a prolonged period of time as well as investigations and feasibility studies.

What is coming out the quarry? (Image: Supplied)

Councillors Jan Jones (left) and Janine Reed, furious (Image: LDRS)

A CCBC spokesman said: “Monitoring and sampling continues at the Ty Llwyd site and the surrounding land.

“The next round of monitoring is due to take place in early April and these results will feed into an assessment to determine if the site falls under the legal definition of Contaminated Land.

“The information is also being used to help inform assessments to determine if the site requires a water discharge permit from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

“The council is also working with its consultants to determine the cost and feasibility of a range of options for the site.

“We are expecting a report on these options from our consultants over the next six to eight weeks.

“Environmental Health will continue to closely monitor the site and will visit daily in periods of prolonged wet weather.

“We will continue to manage the risk going forward and another newsletter will be distributed to the community over the coming weeks to provide an update on the latest position.”

On the six weekly meetings suggested, Caerphilly Council say quarterly meetings are more meaningful and productive as there is often very little that changes in a six-week period.