The world-wide coffee chain has announced plans to expand on its already 1,169 stores across the UK, according to The Mirror.

Starbucks is said to be looking to spend around £30 million on the project and the new branches will be a combination of company-operated and franchised stores.

This is the second year in a row the coffee chain has revealed plans to open 100 new UK stores.

In March 2023 Starbucks announced similar plans to open 100 new coffee shops with a focus on drive-through sites and locations within key cities.

Overall, the company is planning to open 300 stores across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, The Mirror reported.

President of Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa, Duncan Moir in The Mirror, said: "Innovation remains key to Starbuck's ability to meet our customers’ changing needs and we’re investing in our digital channels and developing new store formats such as digitally-forward smaller stores and Drive Thrus.

"Whilst we are cautious about the macro-economic environment, we will continue to invest to grow the region this year."

Full list of Starbucks opening in 2024 (revealed so far)

The location of the first 19 new Starbucks stores opening in the UK in 2024, according to The Mirror, are:

Lytham

Greenock

Clacton on Sea

Chapel-en-le-frith

Hyde

Stockton on Tees

Altrincham

Harrogate

Fleet

Norwich

Preston

Chester

Birmingham

Manchester

Greenwich

South Bank

Pimlico

Acton

Islington

Dates are yet to be revealed for the opening of these new stores.

Starbucks aren't the only ones opening new stores this year, with supermarket giant Aldi also revealing this week its next round of new stores that are set to open in the coming months.

These new Aldi stores are part of a planned 35 set to open across the UK in 2024.

But its not all been good news on the business front this week.

Papa Johns revealed on Tuesday (March 26) it planned on closing 43 "underperforming" restaurants across the UK in the next two months.

The announcement comes following a review that was launched at the beginning of the year.

The restaurants revealed will close by mid-May following a consultation process.

Meanwhile, the Co-Operative Bank also announced it would be cutting around 400 jobs as part of plans to slash costs.