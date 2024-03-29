We're beginning to leave winter ( and hopefully its freezing temperatures) behind us which means many of us will be turning off our heating to save ourselves a bit of money.

However, Spring - with its fluctuating temperatures and conditions - can present its own set of challenges.

For instance, it can make finding the ideal level of warmth for your home a little tricky.

We know that if we set the thermostat too high it means that we'll have to pay a high energy bill.

Meanwhile, if it's too low we'll end up feeling miserable - so how do you find the level that’s just right?

Llewellyn Kinch, the CEO and co-founder of MakeMyHouseGreen, has shed some light on how you can find the perfect balance.

What is the healthiest temperature to keep your house?





The expert explained that the ideal indoor temperature during spring typically ranges between 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Llewellyn noted that "this range strikes a balance between maintaining a comfortable environment and minimising energy consumption".

The pro continued: "Keeping your home within this temperature range ensures that you remain comfortable without overworking your heating system."

How to handle seasonal transitions

Llewellyn recommended adjusting your thermostat settings as spring transitions from cooler mornings to warmer afternoons so that you're comfortable but also to improve its efficiency.

The expert recommended programmable thermostats or smart heating systems that allow for automated temperature adjustments based on your schedule and preferences.

‘With programmable thermostats, you can effortlessly adapt to changing temperatures throughout the day, ensuring comfort while maximising energy efficiency,’ Llewellyn advised.

How to optimise the temperature in your house

Llewellyn also shared some top tips on how you can optimise the temperature in your house:

Get some fresh air

Opening windows during mild spring days allows fresh air to circulate, naturally cooling your home without relying on mechanical systems.

This will help everyone inside feel fresh and healthy as well!

Put on a sweater

Instead of cranking up the thermostat, try putting on an extra layer first.

You’ll often find this solves the problem more effectively - and it doesn’t cost a thing.

Utilise zone heating

If possible, implement zone heating to heat only the occupied areas of your home.

This reduces energy waste in unused spaces and keeps your bills low.

Llewellyn concluded: "Optimising your home temperature during spring can lead to significant energy savings.

"By setting the thermostat to a slightly lower temperature during the day when occupants are away or active, homeowners can reduce energy consumption without sacrificing comfort.

"Every degree lower can translate to noticeable savings on your energy bills."