Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit has released images of a smashed-up Volkswagen, the driver of which was said to have ignored the bridge closure warnings.

Photos show the white Volkswagen spun out on the bridge, with the front bumper hanging off and damage to the side of the vehicle.

Avon and Somerset RPU said the action didn’t just endanger the driver’s life, but also the lives’ of the emergency services personnel who had to rescue them.

Yesterday, March 28, at just before 5pm the Severn Bridge was closed in both directions because of strong winds.

An update was issued at just before 6pm reiterating the bridge was still closed.

It wasn’t reopened until 1.10am this morning, March 29, that the bridge was finally reopened.

On the Volkswagen driver’s behaviour, Avon and Somerset Police RPU said: “Today (March 28), National Highways closed the M48 bridge due to high winds, however this driver decided to ignore the signs and got caught out by a heavy gust,

“This action not only put their life in danger, but also those of the responding emergency services.

“It’s closed for a reason!”