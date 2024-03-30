More than 9,500 people took a test at one of the three test centres in Gwent between April and December last year.

That figure included 4,940 male drivers and 4,596 female drivers.

Male drivers in Gwent are also slightly more likely to pass a test with an overall pass rate of 54.0 per cent compared to 51.6 per cent for women.

But in Abergavenny, all drivers are more likely to pass their test with the pass rates as high as 63.2 per cent for men and 57.5 per cent for women.

It is the only centre where drivers are more likely to pass any given test than fail.

In Monmouth and Newport, the overall rates fall to 48.9 and 47.1 per cent respectively.

The overall pass rate across Gwent has fallen by around 5 per cent in the last 10 years.

Around 2,000 DVSA examiners threatened to strike last month over the government’s plans to clear Covid backlogs.

But the number of tests taken between April and December last year (19,072) was almost twice as high it was in the same period 10 years prior (10,198).

What is the best month to pass a driving test in Abergavenny?





According to the DVSA figures, one month stands out as the best time to pass a test in Abergavenny.

Last year, the pass rate in October was more than 65 per cent - with a whopping 3 in 4 male drivers earning their licence.

In 2022, October had the second best pass rate behind only December - suggesting the end of the year is a good time to target if you want to pass first time.