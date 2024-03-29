Pierre’s will open at Friars Walk on Thursday, May 2, in the same unit where it closed in 2022.

The all-day diner is designed to be the “ultimate socialising venue” with a good value menu offering, coffee, cocktails, small plates and sharing dishes.

The new offering is linked to national restaurant brand Bistrot Pierre.

“We are extremely excited to be back in Newport, this time with our brand-new offering, Pierre’s”, said CEO Nick White.

“This year, Bistrot Pierre is marking its 30th anniversary, and we are thrilled to be bringing our new offering to Newport in celebration.

“Pierre’s will be a wonderful place for customers to gather and enjoy quality time together, serving up great coffee, sharing plates you won’t want to share, chef-prepared dishes and a set menu, perfect for any night of the week.”

The group, which is known for its British take on French cuisine, also has a popular location in Mumbles further west.

Bistrot Pierre originally opened at Friars Walk in 2015 and “temporarily” closed its doors in 2022 citing falling footfall and increased operating costs.

Bistrot Pierre closed because of falling footfall - but the company says there is a 'rejuvenation' in the city

“Newport’s rejuvenation over the past two years leading to increased footfall, investment across both the education and hospitality sectors, and of course, the incredible performance of Newport County Football Club, has made this the perfect place to launch our new concept,” said Mr White.

“The future of this wonderful part of South Wales is changing and we are very excited to be part of it. We look forward to welcoming both former and new customers this May.”

The diner will open for breakfast from 9am.

Until June 30, it will offer unlimited coffee with any purchase of a cooked breakfast - including a full traditional, croissant “French toast” or avocado toast.

Later in the day, customers will be able to choose from items such as a 7oz prime British beef burger, chicken caesar salad and classic steak-frites.

General manager Andy Barron said: “We can’t wait to open the first Pierre’s in Newport.

“From delicious brunches to midweek dinners, weekend family get-togethers and evening cocktails, we have something for everyone.

“We’re very excited to welcome for Bistrot Pierre customers and new customers to experience the new offering.”

To book a table and view more information, visit www.bistrotpierre.co.uk or click here.