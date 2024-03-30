Here are five food spots that Tripadvisor says are welcoming to canines and their owners, great for Easter weekend.

Ego at The Groes Wen Inn

Rating on Tripadvisor: 4.5 bubbles out of 5 (826 reviews)

Although some might think the cuisine at this food spot looks muddled, Ego at The Groes Wen Inn regularly gets good reviews on Tripadvisor.

Ego at The Groes Wen Inn in Caldicot is Travelers' Choice 2023 (Image: Google Maps)

The restaurant claims to specialise in not just local Welsh cuisine, but French, Moroccan, Mediterranean, Spanish and Greek.

One reviewer complimented the staff for being "welcoming, and very patient" towards their two pooches. Another said they had brought their dog to dinner with them at the last minute and the manager was able to change the diner's table "without any fuss".

Address: Ego At The Groes Wen Inn, Penhow, Caldicot, NP26 3AD

Opening Times: 11am - 11pm (hours might differ on bank holidays)

The Queen Inn - Cwmbran

Rating on Tripadvisor: 4.5 bubbles out of 5 (421 reviews)

This bar and pub serving local British fare is described as "super dog friendly" as they give treats and blankets for the pets.

The Queen Inn, Cwmbran (Image: Google Maps)

Reviewers have also said there is plenty of room for dogs to lie down, whie raving about the food on offer.

While many loved the vegan options available, one reviewer on Tripadvisor went as far as to say there was "too much fake meat" which wasn't to their taste.

Address: Upper Cwmbran Road, Cwmbran NP44 5AX Wales

Opening Times: 12pm - 12am

The Green in Caerleon

Rating on Tripadvisor: 4.5 bubbles out of 5 (255 reviews)

This café and bar specialises in British and grilled foods with options that would appeal to the whole family like pizza and burgers.

Reviewers have called The Green in Caerleon a "hidden gem" with a garden which is accommodating to dogs.

The Green, Caerleon (Image: Google Maps)

Other reviewers have confirmed that furry friends get a bowl of chicken and water, for their time at the café.

Address: Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport NP18 1NG Wales

Opening Times: 9am - 4pm

Islwyn Inn, Blackwood

Rating on Tripadvisor: 5.0 bubbles out of 5 (391 reviews)

The Islwyn describes itself as a modern, family restaurant and lounge with a Welsh theme, serving Welsh fare with food sourced from local suppliers.

Islwyn Inn, Blackwood (Image: Google Maps)

Reviewers have not been shy with calling it one of "the best Sunday dinners around".

They also mention how the place is dog-friendly, meaning pooches can join their families on special occasions and trips to the Islwyn Inn.

Address: 29 Glanhowy Road, Blackwood NP12 2HN Wales

Opening Times: Varies

Quill & Quote

Rating on Tripadvisor: 4.5 bubbles out of 5 (421 reviews)

Although just on the edge of Newport heading into Cardiff, in an area called Rumney, Quill & Quote deserved an honorary mention for not only being highly rated but having a lovely atmosphere which accommodates dogs too.

Visitors of the pub and grill, which serves Welsh and British cuisine, have said the food spot gave treats and water to their dogs. The place was said to be clean and modern.

Quill & Quote, Rumney (Image: Google Maps)

Address: 635 Newport Road Thackeray, Rumney, Cardiff CF3 4FB Wales

Opening Times: 12am - 11pm