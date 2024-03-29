South Wales Argus
Huge emergency services presence in residential cul-de-sac with air ambulance

Live

Emergency in Boswell Close, Newport with air ambulance

Gwent Police
Welsh Ambulance Service
Emergency
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • We have received reports of multiple police cars, paramedic cars and an ambulance in Boswell Close, Newport, this afternoon.
  • There have also been reports of an air ambulance over the Gaer area.
  • The incident reportedly happened just before 3pm.
  • We have asked Gwent Police for details.

