Huge emergency services presence in residential cul-de-sac with air ambulance

- We have received reports of multiple police cars, paramedic cars and an ambulance in Boswell Close, Newport, this afternoon.
- There have also been reports of an air ambulance over the Gaer area.
- The incident reportedly happened just before 3pm.
- We have asked Gwent Police for details.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here