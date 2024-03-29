South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Newport woman, 35, arrested after woman suffers stab wound

Live

Woman, 35, arrested after stabbing at Boswell Close Newport

Gwent Police
Welsh Ambulance Service
Emergency
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • Gwent Police say they received a report of an assault at Boswell Close at around 2.37pm. A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital for treatment. The Argus understands she suffered stab wounds which are not believed to be life-changing.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos