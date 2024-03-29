Gwent Police officers were at the scene around 2.37pm today, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.

Gwent Police said they received a report of an assault and a woman in her 50s was taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services at Boswell Close today (Image: John Hillman)

The police said: “Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

The 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Vicki Townsend, said:

“Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scenes as the investigation progresses.

Air ambulance above Boswell Close (Image: UGC)

“If any residents have any concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who came to the aid of the injured woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, or contact them via social media, quoting log reference 2400102577.

One resident said “five police vehicles, two paramedic car vehicles, an ambulance and an air ambulance” were at the scene.