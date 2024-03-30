Clive Williams pleaded guilty to a number of charges at magistrates court on February 27.

He was back, this time in front of Cardiff Crown Court, on March 26 where the charges were put before him again.

They included, possession of class A, B and C indecent images of children – ‘A’ being the highest category.

Williams distributed indecent images of children and engaged in sexual communications with a child.

The offences were committed between 2017 and 2022.

Williams, 64, of Sycamore Avenue, Eglwys-Brewis, near St Athan, will be back in crown court on April 25.