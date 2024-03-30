Father and son duo The Chase’s Bradley Walsh and Casualty’s Barney Walsh presented the new series of Gladiators.

Following the successful reboot of the show this year, the BBC has confirmed there will be a second series of Gladiators and applications are now open for those hoping to take part.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, here’s how you can apply to be a contestant in series two of the show.

It's OFFICIAL! Series 2 is GO! The #Gladiators series has averaged 8.3 million viewers to date.https://t.co/009Pdj7yqb — Gladiators TV (@GladiatorsTV) March 28, 2024

How to apply for Gladiators series 2

You’ll need to fill out an online application form which can be found via the BBC website.

The website says: “Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment game shows ever is back for a second series.

“We are on the look out for the bravest members of the British public who have the speed and skill to take on our superhuman Gladiators.”

To make sure you’re in with a chance of being on the show, you’ll need to submit the application form before the closing date which is Thursday June 13, 2024.

All applicants must be aged 18 or over.

Do you have the speed? The strength? The heart to be a winner?



Applications for Series 2 of #Gladiators are now OPEN! https://t.co/yOIuvKFNy9 — Gladiators TV (@GladiatorsTV) March 28, 2024

Who are the new Gladiators?





As the show was rebooted, it introduced 16 new Gladiators for the contenders to compete against.

The new Gladiators (and their real names) are:

Apollo (Alex Gray)

Athena (Karenjeet Kaur Bains)

Bionic (Matty Campbell)

Comet (Ella-Mae Rayner)

Diamond (Livi Sheldon)

Dynamite (Emily Steel)

Electro (Jade Packer)

Fire (Montell Douglas)

Fury (Jodie Ounsley)

Giant (Jamie Christian Johal)

Legend (Matt Morsia)

Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey)

Phantom (Toby Olubi)

Sabre (Sheli McCo)

Steel (Zack George)

Viper (Quang Luong)

When is the Gladiators series 1 final?





The four contenders who secured a place in the final of the 2024 series are Finlay Anderson, Wesley Male, Bronte Jones and Marie-Louise Nicholson.

They will take to the arena one last time this weekend to see who will walk away as the Gladiators champion 2024.

Gladiators will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, March 30 at 5.50pm and will run until 6.50pm.