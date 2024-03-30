Joseph Curley, 51, from Newport is wanted after 'absconding' HMP Leyhill prison following a string of offences.

The public are told not to approach him.

Curley is currently serving a sentence for a string of offences including burglaries, fraud and driving offences near Bristol. He was known to have 40 house burglaries in 2023.

Avon and Somerset Police have described Mr Curley as "white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and beard."

He was last seen wearing a "black baseball cap, a black jumper, grey joggers, and black trainers.

He has links to Newport and Bournemouth.

Public advised not to approach this man (Image: Avon and Somerset Police)

If he is spotted, the public are told not to approach him. Avon and Somerset Police said that if anyone sees him, call 999 or 101 (quoting log reference 522407601).

In 2023, Mr Curley raided a house and "got away with laptops, car keys and £100 cash as well as a bank card which he later used to buy goods at convenience stores."

A judge called him a "career burglar", going on to say police were "struggling to keep up with your offending".