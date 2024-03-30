The road was closed due to suspicious items' found near a home, which were thought to be either explosive or corrosive.

Plasycoed Road in Pontnewynydd was closed at around 8.50pm on Friday, March 29, due to what was initially thought to be a bomb threat.

Gwent Police were at the scene, together with the fire service and specially-trained staff from the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

After getting a closer look at the items, the EOD unit confirmed they were not "explosive or corrosive items" and removed them.

Gwent Police confirmed the incident, saying, "there is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community".

No homes were evacuated but the road was closed for almost 12 hours with a cordon in place, reopening around 8am on Saturday, March 30.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit is responsible for "counter terrorism" and "the safe recovery or disposal of conventional munitions". The unit is also known as "the bomb squad".

On the incident, Mike Preston, detective chief inspector, said: “I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we worked with our partners to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

“If anyone has any information which could assist us and has not yet spoken to officers, you can do so by calling us on 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X, previously known as Twitter, using reference 2400103038."