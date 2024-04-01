The data on children in low income families, released by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) showed that 23.8 per cent of children in Newport were part of families with what is considered a 'relative low income' (explained below).

Below you will find the number of children (and as percentages) who are under 16 and are living in relative low income families.

Table shows the number and percentage of children living in relative low income families, deemed as living in poverty (Image: Newsquest)

What do these figures on child poverty in South Wales show?





These figures and percentages show that there has been a rise in child poverty rates in each area of South Wales since 2015.

They highlight that almost a quarter of children in Newport are living in poverty and can't afford the essentials, a figure which has gone down since 2022. On the other hand, figures for Blaenau Gwent from 2022 to 2023 have gone up slightly (by approximately 50 children).

Child poverty rates saw a marginal fall in all areas of South Wales from 2022 to 2023, except Blaenau Gwent where it has risen.

Caerphilly has seen a significant drop in children living in relative low income families, with a more than 300 children difference between 2022 and 2023.

Monmouthshire has the lowest child poverty, although there are known to be deprived areas in Monmouthshire which aren't given as much funding as other places to act against this societal issue.

In 2020, a reporter for the Argus wrote about child poverty rates in Newport and Blaenau Gwent being among the highest in Wales.

How does poverty affect children’s life chances?





In 2023, the Welsh Senedd said children's life chances are directly influenced by child poverty. For example, pupils that were eligible for free school meals were "28 percentage points less likely to get an A*-C grade at GCSE than pupils not eligible for free school meals".

Welsh government schemes to fight against child poverty

Due to high deprivation, Newport is known as a 'Flying Start' area. This means that the Welsh Government provides a programme called 'Flying Start' to give support to families with children under 4 years.

What is a 'relative low income' family?





A 'relative low income family' is described as a single adult or couple with a dependent child / children and a low income before housing costs in one year.

An 'absolute low income family' is described as a single adult or couple with a dependent child / children and a low income before housing costs, in one year compared with incomes in the financial year ending in 2011.

A family has to have claimed child benefits and at least one other household benefit such as Universal Credit, tax credits, or housing benefit at any point in the year to be classed as low income in these statistics.

