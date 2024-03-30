South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

'Serious crash' leaves section of South Wales road closed: Live updates

Live

Serious crash leaves major road closed in both directions

Emergency
Traffic
Vale Of Glamorgan
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed after a serious crash near Rhoose.
  • The road is closed in both directions, with delays likely

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos