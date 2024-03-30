A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on the B4265 near Llantwit Major and St. Athan has caused a road to be closed in both directions.

The police have confirmed that the incident took place just before 1.10pm on Saturday, March 30.

A police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police was called just before 1.10pm this afternoon, Saturday 30, with a report of a motorcyclist having been involved in a collision with another vehicle on the B4265 between St Athan and Llantwit Major.

"Emergency services remain at the scene."

Incident red box (Image: Google Maps)

The road between junctions Fontygary Road and Rockshead Lane are closed in both directions and are expected to remain closed for a while.

Motorists are told to avoid the road and delays may be possible.

It is unclear whether there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.

Emergency services are still at the scene after almost two hours.