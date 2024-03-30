A MOTORCYCLIST crashed with a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in what police describe as a serious incident.
A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on the B4265 near Llantwit Major and St. Athan has caused a road to be closed in both directions.
The police have confirmed that the incident took place just before 1.10pm on Saturday, March 30.
A police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police was called just before 1.10pm this afternoon, Saturday 30, with a report of a motorcyclist having been involved in a collision with another vehicle on the B4265 between St Athan and Llantwit Major.
"Emergency services remain at the scene."
The road between junctions Fontygary Road and Rockshead Lane are closed in both directions and are expected to remain closed for a while.
Motorists are told to avoid the road and delays may be possible.
It is unclear whether there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.
Emergency services are still at the scene after almost two hours.
