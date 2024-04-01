Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Tommy James Parker was born three weeks early on March 14, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. His parents are Nicole Dudley and Daniel Parker, of Pontypool, and his big brother is George Daniel Parker, 15 months.

Sophie Mayo was born on March 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz. Her mum is Catherine Mayo, of Caldicot, and her big brother is Jayden Mayo, 15.

Poppy Jean Williams was born three weeks early on March 11, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5ozs. Her parents are Gemma Jude and Anthony Williams, of Cwmbran, and her siblings are Corey, 17, Callie, 14, and Taylor, 12.