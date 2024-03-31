Nichala Gallivan, an English and Film Studies teacher at Katharine Lady Berkeley School in Gloucestershire, was just 36 when she tragically died from breast cancer on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Now tributes pour in for the mum-of-two, with some saying Nichala is "leaving a lasting imprint on countless lives" while another said "she will be dearly missed but never forgotten".

Nichala Gallivan wearing a t-shirt that says 'Strong Girls Club' (Image: Family of Nichala Gallivan)

Arran Gallivan, Nichala's husband and father to their two children Naevia (10) and Angus (8), wrote a touching tribute to his "beautiful, caring, funny, and all-round wonderful wife" the day after her passing to say how proud the family was of her and how she battled with breast cancer.

Arran joked and said that Nichala will be "sat on a purple cloud with two boobs, hair; drinking a cider or glass of wine looking over those I love."

Early life

Born in Berlin in 1987, Nichala and her family settled in Newport when she was nine.

She then went to Hartridge High School off Ringland Way in Newport.

She later attended the University of South Wales to study English before starting her 14-year teaching career at Katharine Lady Berkeley High School in Kingswood, Gloucestershire.

Nichala and Arran Gallivan at their wedding (Image: Family of Nichala Gallivan)

Tributes

Hundreds of tributes have poured in for Nichala Gallivan, including: "She was a lovely and kind-hearted lady and I was devastated to hear about what happened," - Natasha, KLB Head Girl.

"I’m so sorry for your loss Arran, heaven needed a new angel" - Facebook friend.

A photo of Nichala and Arran more recently (Image: Family of Nichala Gallivan)

"I have no words just loads of love for you and the family!! Sounds like you have an amazing support network" - Facebook friend.

"I was really touched to read her story and very emotional at the messages left here. Clearly a special person!" - JustGiving contributor.

"Nichala’s life was too short but what a fantastic effect she had on us all! It is a privilege to have known her" - JustGiving contributor.

Nichala Gallivan wearing a t-shirt that says 'Strong Girls Club' (Image: Family of Nichala Gallivan)

Giving back

A testament to Nichala's character is that while she was going through the pain that cancer causes, she regularly set up acts of charity and raised funds to help people that may have been in a similar situation to her.

This included fundraising for Macmillan and St David's Hospice Care in Newport where she spent her final moments.

In 2022, Nichala's sister Rachael organised a sponsored head shave for her and her sister, saying they wanted to "take back some control and try and raise some money for Macmillan" as chemotherapy would take her hair. Rachael called her "a legend".

Left to Right: Rachael (Nichala's sister), Nichala Gallian, Mark (Nichala's brother), Heather (Nichala's mother) (Image: Family of Nichala Gallivan)

Many Nichala supporters have set up fundraisers for St David's Hospice Care in Newport who provided "invaluable support" to Nichala and her family.

Husband Arran said: "This charity is amazing I cannot thank them enough for the outstanding care they gave to Nic. No money will repay their kindness but allowing the team St David's Hospice Care to help more people is what this is for!"

A JustGiving page has also been set up for Nichala where KLB Head Girl Natasha will be running "4 miles every 4 hours over 48 hours" in memory of her.

Tributes have poured in for beloved wife, mum and teacher Nichala Gallivan (Image: Family of Nichala Gallivan)

Husband Arran said she fought to survive cancer for two years to be able to spend as much time with her children and family as possible.

Nichala passed away at St David's Hospice Care in Newport on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, "at peace surrounded by loved ones", said Arran Gallivan.

Her family is celebrating Nichala Gallivan's life on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Gwent Crematorium in Cwmbran followed by food and drinks at St Julian's Conservative Club in Newport.