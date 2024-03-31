A vehicle was on fire on Saturday, March 30 at around 1.40pm on the A4232 going into Cardiff. This caused serious delays in the city.

AA's traffic service said there were delays of up to 11 minutes going from the A4232 Westbound between B4267 Leckwith Road (Leckwith Interchange) and A48 Cowbridge Road (Culver House Cross).

Incident was in the red box (Image: Google Maps)

The average speed was reported to be 10 miles per hour at the time.

The traffic backed up to the M4 junction 33 Capel Llanilltern (Westbound).

It is unknown whether the car was electric or petrol.

M4 J33 Capel Llanilltern (Westbound) (Image: Traffic Wales)

Emergency services confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident and no one was hurt.

The incident was cleared at around 4.55pm on Saturday, with the fire service confirming the "crew took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control".

Statement from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service: "There was a vehicle on fire on A4232, between Leckwith and Culverhouse Cross, there were no injuries, no other vehicles involved, the cause was accidental."