The incident took place on the B4265 roughly a mile away from Fonmon Castle, between Cardiff Airport and Llantwit Major.

The crash involved a 51-year-old motorcyclist driving a Yamaha and the driver of a Skoda. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by the paramedics.

The road was closed off for more than five hours, with emergency service officers at the scene.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash which took place at around 1.10pm.

The family of the deceased are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

We are appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle collision which happened just before 1.10pm yesterday afternoon, Saturday 30, on the B4265 between Cardiff Airport and Llantwit Major, approximately a mile from Fonmon Castle.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

"The road remained closed for several hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene, and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact us by one of the following means quoting occurrence number 2400103405."