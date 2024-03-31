Celebrate Easter a little differently this year, with Coronation Park's International Rabbit Racing event which takes place on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Some of the fastest rabbits on the planet are set to take part in the event.

Coronation Park (Image: Google Maps)

The event will be hosted by Coronation Park, next to the Newport Corinthians AFC grounds.

The racing rabbits will be paraded around an inspection ring before the first race, between 10am and 12pm midday.

The event holds a licence for betting.

For the best odds, those taking part are urged to only place bets with the official on-course bookmakers. They can be recognised by the rabbit skin hats they will be wearing.