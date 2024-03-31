The drizzly weather is expected to set in after 5.30pm, starting at the Vale of Glamorgan before the rain clouds cover areas in Gwent such as Newport, Caerphilly and spread to parts of Monmouthshire by 6.45pm.

The yellow weather warning will take effect at around 8pm and up to 32mm per hour is expected to fall around Llantwit Major.

Yellow weather warning is set in place for tonight (Sunday, March 31) (Image: Met Office)

While the yellow warning is only expected to be in place until 11.45pm (15 minutes to midnight), those leaving the house are told to beware and stay safe, as rain will continue to pour until 6.00am on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The forecaster predicts that heavy rain and flooding may cause tough driving conditions, with sprays on the roads potentially making journey times longer.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Wales https://t.co/Rg25Ikn1XV pic.twitter.com/6C9lkCT0QP — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) March 31, 2024

The following areas in South Wales will be affected:

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Monmouthshire

Newport

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall at around midnight tonight (Image: Met Office)

The worst of the weather will be between 5.30pm on Sunday and 3am on Monday.





Met Office advise

Evening rain will be heavy at times, and perhaps accompanied by an isolated rumble of thunder. In a few places 20 to 30 mm of rain may build up over a relatively short period of time.

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

A yellow warning is set to be in place this evening across South Wales (Image: Met Office)

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.