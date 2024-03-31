The death of Caerphilly resident Andrew Gomer, 40, has sent shockwaves through the community as hundreds leave heartfelt tribute messages in his honour.

Andrew's family has said: "It’s broken us as a family. He was so well loved."

The beloved family man used to play for the Trethomas Bluebirds AFC in Trethomas, leaving players at the club shocked at the news as well.

Andrew Gomer with his wife Dawn Canfield-Gomer (Image: Family of Andrew Gomer)

Gomer was born on March 28, 1984 and passed away on March 28, 2024, just 40-years-old.

Now the club has launched a fundraiser to offer support to the family of Andrew, who they called "A true legend at our club".

Gomer has been described by members of the Facebook community as "a player, coach and a massive part of the Bluebird family" and "always a big beautiful smile on your face."

The club held a tribute to the former player, which can be found on the Trethomas Bluebirds AFC Facebook page.

Andrew Gomer is survived by his wife Dawn and three children: Dylan (26), Aaron (20) and Abbie-Leigh (18).

The family has confirmed that they are waiting on the autopsy report due to how sudden the death was, but are not treating it as suspicious at this time.

They have said: "We like to believe he was so happy and content with his life right now."

Two fundraisers are live on the GoFundMe site, which can be found here and here.