Gwent-based animal sanctuary Socelex teamed up with Swan Rescue South Wales to rescue a coot (a medium sized water bird) which had a fishing lure caught on its leg.

A spokesperson for Socelex said they had tried to catch the bird to free him for weeks, with "many failed attempts".

Left to right: Peter (Swan rescue); Jen (Socelex); Mark (Swan rescue) (Image: UGC)

They added: "Thankfully we were able to catch the coot using kayaks on the water.

"The gentleman from Swan rescue was able to remove the lure with very little damage, so the coot was cleaned had sprayed and released back with his mate who are currently in the process of nest building."



The bird may not have survived without the rescue team (Image: Socelex)

The group then highlighted the dangers of fishing equipment that is not properly removed, particularly at Cwmtillery lakes in Abertillery.

"Fishing line and lures are becoming a problem at this lake and many other locations," said Socelex.

The teams from Swan rescue and Socelex helping the trapped bird (Image: Socelex)

Socelex wanted to get one mission across, "to urge the public to take home their equipment to prevent things like this happening."

The animal sanctuary said this particular bird was lucky.

Others may not be so lucky and could lead to " being euthanized due to people's lack of respect for the environment."