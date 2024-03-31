Callum Clement, 27, was last seen at around 4.35am on Thursday, March 28.

Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find him.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Callum Clement, 27, from Newport, who is missing.

"He was last seen in Commercial Road at around 4.35am on Thursday 28 March

"Callum is described as of medium build, around six foot tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a white hooded top with hood up and he was carrying a black rucksack on with ‘Adidas’ written on it in large white lettering.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400104022.

"Callum is also urged to get in touch with us."