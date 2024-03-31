A MAN has gone missing after last being seen in Commercial Road.
Callum Clement, 27, was last seen at around 4.35am on Thursday, March 28.
Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find him.
A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Callum Clement, 27, from Newport, who is missing.
"He was last seen in Commercial Road at around 4.35am on Thursday 28 March
"Callum is described as of medium build, around six foot tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.
"He was last seen wearing a white hooded top with hood up and he was carrying a black rucksack on with ‘Adidas’ written on it in large white lettering.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400104022.
"Callum is also urged to get in touch with us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel