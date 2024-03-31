The force is asking for information as they search for Callum Clement, 27.

He went missing on Commercial Road at around 4.35am on Thursday, March 28.

Callum, who is from Newport, described as being of medium build and is around 6ft tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded top with the hood up and he was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400104022.

“Callum is also urged to get in touch with us.”