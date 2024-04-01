Police at scene as lane closed on main road

- One lane is closed due to stalled vehicle on M4 Westbound from J25A to J26.
- Lane one (of two) is closed in the Brynglas Tunnel and police are at the scene.
- Traffic is coping well, according to the AA.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here