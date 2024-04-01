South Wales Argus
Police at scene as lane closed on main road

Police close lane on Newport M4 at Brynglas Tunnels

By Lauran O'Toole

  • One lane is closed due to stalled vehicle on M4 Westbound from J25A to J26.
  • Lane one (of two) is closed in the Brynglas Tunnel and police are at the scene.
  • Traffic is coping well, according to the AA.

