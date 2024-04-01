The ‘Expo Wales - Monmouthshire’ showcase will be held in Abergavenny Market Hall with the aim of bringing together businesses of all sizes from across south east Wales to encourage networking, collaboration and support.

The one-day event, organised in partnership by two local media agencies - Sudol Media and Roseblade Media - aims to create a space for entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals and industry leaders to showcase their products and services and network with like-minded individuals.

As well as trade stands, there will be a networking area and free-entry for visitors.

The event follows the success of their first business expo, held at Cwmbran Stadium in November, which attracted more than 200 exhibitors and visitors.

The event’s organiser said: “We’re excited to be bringing our event to Abergavenny and helping local organisations connect and be heard.”

“Just like our previous event, we’ve kept prices low to help even the smallest businesses take part and have the exposure they deserve.”

Lyndon Price, a media consultant and director of Abergavenny-based Sudol Media, said: “We are bringing together businesses of all sizes from small start-ups to established enterprises to encourage networking, conversations and partnerships.”

“It’s an opportunity to showcase your business, network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights to grow your business and meet potential clients too,” said Mr Price, who founded Sudol Media with his wife and journalist, Katharine Skellon four years ago following a 30-year career in the IT and media industry.

Mathew Morris-Parker, managing director of Ebbw Vale-based marketing agency Roseblade Media, said: “We're using our vast experience in networking, events, social media and marketing to help bring businesses together.”

“We are passionate about helping businesses of all sizes reach their audience, and this event presents new opportunities for those looking to grow and make new connections.”

Mr Morris-Parker and his wife Siân, who is the agency’s director, founded Roseblade Media 13 years ago. They are based at Rassau Industrial Estate where they work with clients across Wales and the UK.

The Expo takes place at Abergavenny Market Hall between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, April 18.

If you are interested in exhibiting, stands cost £75 and entry for visitors is free.

To book your stand or to register as a visitor, visit www.expo.wales