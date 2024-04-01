Ken Vargis has been appointed as a manager in Kilsby Williams’ business services team. An assurance professional, Ken will be applying his significant auditing expertise to support the firm’s varied client portfolio.

Ken said: “I am elated to be joining Kilsby Williams at such a pivotal point in its growth. I am looking forward to working with new clients, and adding value to their business by providing robust services.”

Joining Ken in the business services team is Hannah Griffiths, a Swansea University accounting and finance graduate.

In her role as business services assistant, Hannah will be involved in the preparation of accounts for a number of clients and assisting with audits, while working towards the ACA qualification to become a chartered accountant and progress further in the firm.

In the tax team, Cardiff University graduate Luis McCarthy has been appointed as a trainee. He will support the team with the preparation of corporation and personal tax returns and will study towards the ATT and CTA exams to become a chartered tax advisor.

Ataf Salim, partner at Kilsby Williams, said: “We are focused on attracting the best accountancy and tax talent at every stage of their careers and are pleased to share the news of our latest appointments ranging from trainee to managerial level.

“As the largest independent firm in the region, it is exciting to grow even further and we know that Ken, Hannah and Luis’ work will strengthen our services.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.