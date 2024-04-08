The unit, with enough room for a car and which has additional storage space with separate door, could prove to be a cost-effective answer to storage headaches.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which has listed the lot in its April sale, said the garage could prove to be the bargain of the year.

He said: "The lock up, which we've listed with a guide price of just £1, is at eastern end of East Grove Road in Newport. It's close to residential houses and flats. If you're in the market for cheap storage then don't miss out on this opportunity.

"I'd say the garage and additional unit could be ideal for vehicle storage or other storage solutions that people may require or for a person in trade needing more space."

The garage is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions online property sale which starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 9 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 11.