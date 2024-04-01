THE POLICE closed a lane along the Newport M4 this morning.
Due to stalled vehicle on the M4 Westbound from J25A to J26 causing lane one (of two) in the Brynglas Tunnel to be closed at around 8am this morning.
Gwent Police attended the breakdown.
Despite the lane closure traffic coped well in the area, according to the AA.
An hour later at 9am Traffic Wales announced that the lane had reopened.
