The A40 between St Clears and Carmarthen is currently closed in both directions after a crash which took place at around 4.45am.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the road is likely to be closed "until later this afternoon", and with the A40 being the main route to reach west Wales' coastal destinations, all journeys from the east, especially Cardiff and Newport, are likely to be affected.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that the crash is "serious" and that accident investigators are at the scene.

Officers are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred on the A40 eastbound just before Carmarthen.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said this morning: “The A40, eastbound and westbound between Carmarthen and St Clears, remains closed.

"We anticipate high volumes of traffic due to the Easter bank holiday – please avoid this route as it is likely to remain closed until later this afternoon.

"Access to the showground is possible from Carmarthen and officers are at B&Q roundabout providing direction."