There are hopes that a long-awaited splash park will finally be delivered in Newport after artist's impressions of the site were put around the park.

The facility at Tredegar Park had opened in 2007 and was popular until it closed in 2014 due to maintenance problems.

Campaigners have fought since then for its return and Newport City Council announced in February that its plans to improve Tredegar Park have taken a major step forward with a decision to buy the freehold.

Micheal Enea outside Tredegar Park sign of splash park returning in 2024. Picture: Michael Enea (Image: Micheal Enea)Micheal Enea, Newport Conservative campaigner is among those who have been campaigning for 10 years for the return of the splash pad.

He told the South Wales Argus that he was delighted the persistence of those calling for its return looked to have paid off.

“This is excellent news if true. Ten years after it shut, a lot of hard work, campaigning, and finally some light at the end of the tunnel," he said

“The plans look truly amazing. As a full-time single dad to two small children, my kids were devastated when the old splash pad was closed in 2014. It’s been 10 years, but better late than never.”

Construction work looks to be underway at the former Splash Park site. Picture: Michael Enea (Image: Michael Enea)The artist’s impressions of the splash pad show an accessible splash pad with a large tipping bucket with numerous ground fountains on a colourful floor.

Plans of improvements to Tredegar Park posted around the park. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)

Parents in Newport have pleaded with the city council to bring back the long-closed splash park to Tredegar Park.

Pictures of plans posted around Tredegar Park show that Kompan UK, a Danish-founded company that makes children's playgrounds and equipment, will build the park, with the newly improved splash pad rumoured to open this year.

In update shared in February, the city council said that following a consultation on the park as a whole, the plans would include:

An improved play area with additional features and inclusive play equipment

Improved access and redesign of the car park and events space

Improved sports facilities, and development of a multi-use games area

A sensory garden

A reconfiguration of the park to deliver better spaces for all park users

Development of new, fully inclusive café facilities

And development of an inclusive water play area

That last element looks to be closer to fruition today.

Councillor Matthew Evans, Leader of Newport Conservatives, added: “A labour council got rid of a splash park which was needed and very well utilised by the public.

“It’s important that we give this back to the children of Newport.”

Newport City Council was approached for comment.