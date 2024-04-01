For others, who may have taken the opportunity to get away for a long weekend, it is still helpful to know when the bins are being collected.

Some times councils make changes their regular bin collections or recycling centre opening hours, due to the double bank holiday.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at the collection days for each of the five local authorities across Gwent. And the good news is, there's not much change.

Newport

There are no changes to the collection days for Newport during the bank holiday, with residents asked to put out collections by 7am.

Dry recycling and food waste is collected every week from the correct bags, while non-recyclable waste is collected every three weeks. More information can be found on the website.

Torfaen

Torfaen County Borough Council currently uses four collection rounds each week, with each round being collected on a different day of the week.

Torfaen Council has not made any changes to their bin collection dates for the bank holiday, with residents asked to put out their bins at the collection point on the pavement outside their house by 7am. Residents can check their collection date by visiting the interactive map on the website.

Blaenau Gwent

All waste and recycling services, including nappy/hygiene collections and green waste are going ahead as normal in Blaenau Gwent.

Residents should place their waste and recycling out for collection by 7am on the relevant day, and are reminded to break down any large cardboard items prior to collection.

Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be open as normal. People can visit the website for more.

Caerphilly

There is no change to regular waste and recycling collections during the bank holiday in Caerphilly, with residents asked to put their waste out for collection as usual.

Residents must place all collections out by 5.30am on their day, with extra kerbside recycling in clear bags. More information can be found here.

Monmouthshire

Waste and recycling bin collections are not affected by the bank holiday in Monmouthshire. All collections should be out by 7am.

Residents are advised that household waste and recycling centres may be busy during these times and have differing opening hours. These can all be checked on the website.