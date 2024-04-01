POLICE are hunting a wanted man who has been recalled to prison.
Crimestoppers have launched an appeal to find Tom Doku, 48, from Tredegar.
“He was released from prison with specific conditions to obey and has failed to do so therefore he needs returning and Gwent Police need help locating him,” a spokesperson said.
If you have any information call them anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference: CS2401-19344.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed for accessing dating app Grindr using false name
You can also contact Crimestoppers online by using this link.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article