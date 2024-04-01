Crimestoppers have launched an appeal to find Tom Doku, 48, from Tredegar.

“He was released from prison with specific conditions to obey and has failed to do so therefore he needs returning and Gwent Police need help locating him,” a spokesperson said.

If you have any information call them anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference: CS2401-19344.

You can also contact Crimestoppers online by using this link.