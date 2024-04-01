The council won Best Annual Report in Wales and was commended for its new website and the Myfanwy Haycock Poetry Trail.

Leader of Pontypool Council Gaynor James, who has sought to modernise the authority, said she 'had goose bumps.'

Chair Matthew Ford and leader Gaynor James (Image: Gaynor James)

Cllr James said: "Well what can I say I'm feeling so proud chuffed excited I had goose bumps.

"I am so proud of our amazing clerk Lisa Mcmail and staff. Myself as leader and councillor Mathew Ford as Chair are also feeling so proud.

"We won best Annual Report in all of Wales and had a commended awards for our Website and the Poetry Trail.

Clerk Lisa McMail with the trophies (Image: Gaynor James)

“I am particularly proud of this 2022/23 annual report as it was my first as Clerk of Pontypool Community Council. I have sought to bring modern changes to the community council as you will see from our new and vibrant logo as an example.

"As a community council we have supported many initiatives projects and grants within our community.

"The annual report speaks for itself, it outlines who we are and what we do in a clear and visual way for the reader to follow our achievements.”