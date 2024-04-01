Pengam Road in the village of Gelligaer is closed until next Monday, April 8, with the road planned to be reopened by 5.30pm that day.

According to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, the road closure was planned for a repair to a burst water pipe in the road, which they expect to take a week.

A diversion route to avoid the road closure has been clearly signposted for motorists who may use this road, with Welsh Water requesting that drivers use this diversion.

The road has been closed since 7.30am on Monday, April 1.