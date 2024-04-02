Beauty Oasis Day Spa and Clinic, owned by Sarah Henson, has been awarded the Clarins Gold Salon of the Year Award 2023.

The award recognises the exemplary service from a Clarins Gold Salon. Clarins, the major beauty product brand, has worked with independent salons for more than 30 years.

As part of any relationship with a beauty salon, Clarins provide its products and training to perform treatments as well as advising on at-home care.

The company recognised that some salons give an exemplary level of service and as such awarded Gold Salon Status.

The award is judged for the year prior. Beauty Oasis was established in 2009 and is described as a haven of tranquillity for its customers, with Sarah and her team known for delivering outstanding customer service and first class product knowledge.

Beauty Oasis's dedication to offering the highest quality of service and its continued commitment to luxury, results-driven treatments has afforded them, according to Clarins, the accolade of Clarins Gold Salon of the Year 2023.

Ms Henson said: “We are honoured to have been awarded Clarins Gold Salon of the Year 2023. This prestigious accolade has been celebrated by us and our clients, and we are so proud of our fantastic team who have enabled this win by consistently offering luxury, results-driven treatments using Clarins products.

"There is no better testament to the excellent service we offer to the people of New Inn, Pontypool and how much the business is valued by our clients. A huge thank you to our customers and to Clarins for helping us achieve this special award."

The accolade comes seven years after The Beauty Oasis, affectionately known as 'Secret Spa' among its patrons, was named best spa in Wales and one of the top five Clarins Gold Salons in the UK.