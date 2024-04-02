Those who love to the shop in Cwmbran or use one of the centre's car park's will be disappointed to find out that The John Fielding car park accessed from Glyndwr Road will be closed for maintenance work from today, April 2.

The closure is due to the installation of electric vehicle rapid charging points.

The centre's other car park's will remain open.

A spokesperson for M Cwmbran said: "The John Fielding car park accessed from Glyndwr Road will be closed for maintenance work from April 2.

"This is to facilitate the installation of electric vehicle rapid charging points.

"Once the work is complete the disabled bays within the car park will remain available within this car park.

"The centre apologises for any inconvenience caused and parking within all the other centre car parks will remain open."

Last month the centre, which is currently owned by M Core, one of the largest, privately held commercial property collectives, installed updated M Core branding.

Across the UK, more than 35 per cent of assets have already been updated with M Core branding and a further 60 sites are currently under installation — significantly enhancing M Core’s brand presence throughout the country.

Asset Manager at LCP, part of M Core, Alex Williams said: “L & C Investments Ltd, which is part of M Core, acquired Cwmbran Centre in December 2022 and has since welcomed a variety of tenants including Dunelm, The Range, The Loungers and Coffee#1.

"This March, the centre completed its updated M Core branding as part of our European-wide signage rollout. This installation will see the centre become instantly recognisable as a location supported by M Core.

“Across all of the territories that we operate within, the M Core collective is committed to three things: our partners, our tenants, and our team."