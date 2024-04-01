Cwmbran Artisan Markets are held in Monmouth Square, part of the Cwmbran Centre, now known as M Cwmbran, and are organised by Torfaen and Gwent Small Business Markets, the dedicated local market organisers, in collaboration with the centre's owners LCP.

The first market, which was held in early March, was deemed a "huge success" by LCP, and saw a day full of "brisk and busy trade" according to Torfaen and Gwent Small Business Markets.

Alex Williams of LCP said at the time: "The first outdoor market has been a huge success with shoppers enjoying the additional stalls and atmosphere that it brought to the Cwmbran Centre.

“We ran our second festive market over Christmas which contributed to an increase in footfall of 29%. We hope to emulate this boost whilst bringing together smaller, local producers to provide the very best experience for our shoppers.”

The markets have since returned to Cwmbran on March 10 and 24 respectively, with popular stallholders including Pen-Y-Wuan Farm, Cookies and Co and Fox and Cub Clothing.

This boost does appear to have been emulated by the artisan markets, with dates now confirmed for further returns in 2024, on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.

As it stands, the confirmed dates for the return of the Cwmbran Artisan Markets are:

April 14

April 28

May 12

May 26

M Cwmbran has a very large portfolio of popular brands, including The Range, Loungers and One Beyond which are complemented by an array of independent businesses that have resulted in a 1.16m rise in visitors.