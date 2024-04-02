The weather forecast for this week in Gwent, however, may not be what they are wanting.

The first sign of miserable weather that didn't match the preferred weather for spring was the yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunder that had been put in place for areas of Gwent during the later afternoon and evening on Sunday, March 31.

The Met Office has now released their outlook for Gwent for this week, to Friday, April 5, and the weekend.

According to its predictions, the forecast is looking "unsettled throughout the week", with chances of rain, heavy cloud and some sunny spells all possible.

Tuesday

Following a dry and reasonably pleasant start to the day, cloud will start to "bubble up" with some scattered showers spreading across Gwent. Light rain is most likely in the early evening, with areas that have some sunny spells "feeling pleasant". Temperatures ranging from nine to 13 degrees.

Wednesday to Friday

The final three days of the week will see a very unsettled forecast, with regular periods of light rain showers and light winds, with most areas changing from simply overcast to showers during the day.

Heavier winds are expected by Friday, with the winds slowly increasing during Thursday. Temperatures ranging from six degrees to 14 degrees throughout Gwent.

The weekend

It is expected for the period of unsettled weather to continue into the weekend with "little to no sign of change" say the Met Office. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, while Sunday will see showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures between nine to 14 degrees.

The Met Office always says it is possible for the weather forecast later in the week to change as we move through the week, and advise people to keep an eye on their website in the meantime.