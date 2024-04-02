The Rescue Hotel, based in Penarth, is currently home to hundreds of dogs looking for their forever home.

With the Easter holidays coming to a close, they are looking for people to potentially give these animals a loving home.

Here are seven of the egg-cellent pooches currently looking for a home:

Loki

Could Shepherd-cross Loki be your forever friend? (Image: The Rescue Hotel)Five-month-old Loki is a Shepherd cross with the cutest ears!

He will require an active home full of love. Loki is a fast learner; he is full of fun and typical puppy carnage.

Please keep in mind he is still growing and is most likely going to be a large dog.

Loki could do with being homed with a large older breed dog to show him the ropes.

He’s a young boy who has never known stability – could you give him the home he needs?

If you would like to apply to adopt Loki, please click here.

Gypsy

Gypsy is perfect for a home looking for a more senior dog (Image: The Rescue Hotel)Sadly 14-year-old Gypsy has been abandoned in her twilight years.

She is a sweet girl wanting to find a loving and peaceful home.

She is wobbly on her back legs and her mind is sometimes a little forgetful, but Gypsy doesn’t let age get in her way, she loves to walk and is able to jump up on the chair to watch the world go by.

If you would like to apply to adopt Gypsy, please click here.

Ronald

Could Corgi-cross Ronald be your best friend? (Image: The Rescue Hotel)

Ron is a Corgi cross believed to be around six years old.

He came in as a stray and needed emergency surgery but has recovered well.

He has a quirky personality and loves to be around people.

If you would like to apply to adopt Ronald, please click here.

Dorris

Could you give Dorris the love she needs? (Image: The Rescue Hotel)Dorris is a young bulldog who has been handed in as a stray.

She was let down by humans and did not arrive at the Rescue Hotel in the best state, but thanks to the care she has received, she is on the right path to a healthy and happy life.

Dorris wants nothing more than love and is the sweetest girl who showers you with affection.

If you would like to apply to adopt Dorris, please click here.

Ffion

One-year-old Ffion could be waiting for you (Image: The Rescue Hotel)French bulldog, Ffion, is approximately one years old.

She is a happy go lucky girl who loves all humans and has shown good manners around other dogs.

She is a fast learner and loves adventures. She just wants to be loved and craves human interaction.

She could potentially live with children who are respectful of her space, and she could also potentially live with other neutered dogs, as long as feed times and play times are managed.

If you would like to apply to adopt Ffion, please click here.

Muffin

Could you give longest-serving resident Muffin a loving home? (Image: The Rescue Hotel)Little miss Muffin is unfortunately the longest standing resident at the rescue centre. She is an active three-year-old Chow Chow who has now been returned after a long foster period.

Muffin’s new family must have good experience of the breed. She has her own goofy personality that any Chow lover will understand and fall in love with.

If you would like to apply to adopt Muffin, please click here.

Myka

Could you be Myka's new family? (Image: The Rescue Hotel)Beautiful Bully girl Myka is around three years old.

Myka is looking for a nice a calm adult only home, where she can relax.

She is a real love bug once she is comfortable in your presence and has been enjoying her walks.

If you would like to apply to adopt Myka, please click here.